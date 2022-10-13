 Skip to content

Alcyon Infinity update for 13 October 2022

Balance, UI Small Update 0.5.4.5f

Share · View all patches · Build 9713613 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed could manipulate Inter-Rounds menus while Pause Menu open
  • Buffed Frigate Turret rotation speed and lead value
  • Nerfed Small Comets, now are slower
  • Fixed Player Color in Ship Menu
  • Upped the amount of Crystals from the Boss
  • Upped Upgrade prices on the long run to match new Combo mechanics

