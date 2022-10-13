- Fixed could manipulate Inter-Rounds menus while Pause Menu open
- Buffed Frigate Turret rotation speed and lead value
- Nerfed Small Comets, now are slower
- Fixed Player Color in Ship Menu
- Upped the amount of Crystals from the Boss
- Upped Upgrade prices on the long run to match new Combo mechanics
Alcyon Infinity update for 13 October 2022
Balance, UI Small Update 0.5.4.5f
Patchnotes via Steam Community
