Forsake update for 13 October 2022

V0.5.0 - Nightmare difficulty upgraded, Walkie-Talkie and more

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

TEXTS / LOCALIZATION

  • Italian and Chinese languages are now available
  • Fixed characters with accent
  • Fixed some characters positions
  • Fixed some text zones size
  • Added some missing translations (Full Screen mode dropdown, tutorial camera when knocked out)
  • Fixed some translations
  • Updated all dropdowns and input texts when language changed in the main menu settings

DIFFICULTY / ENTITIES

  • Difficulty info now displayed on main menu (when mouse is over difficulty button)
  • Harder nightmare mode: no more in game UI, can't raise other players and no quit zone
  • New achievements which require to finish in nightmare difficulty (for all maps)
  • Better raycast detection for entities, camera and video camera, to avoid seeing or being seen behind objects
  • Entities hit improved
  • Breath particles now only shows when the entity is on the same floor

EQUIPMENTS / LOOTS

  • Added Walkie-Talkie: allows you to communicate with other players using one
  • Fixed direction for sticky sound emitter throw
  • Auto refill light stick skill now displayed with a fill bar
  • New loot objects
  • Added loot spawn

IMPROVEMENT

  • Only one button to skip the intro (Spacebar for PC and Circle/B for controller)
  • Faster opening for drawers and doors
  • Fixed latency movement for inside drawers objects
  • Added motion blur to graphic option (disabled by default) and fixed bloom enabling
  • Health and stamina bars disabled when full
  • Now displays an error if the game is launched with an unsupported GPU (when Direct3D 11 is not available)
  • Now closes pause menu and info menu when cinematic ending/screamer starts
  • Tweaked UI
  • Improved sounds
  • Polished textures
  • Added Twitter button in main menu

FIXES

  • Fixed notebook text to be red when door unlocked
  • Fixed some objects position (toilet paper holder, red button …)
  • Fixed main menu loading after finishing a game (to avoid breaking a room)
  • Fixed outline on some equipment
  • Fixed issues with exit ladder trigger (Wood Camp)
  • Fixed UI when knocked out (correctly sized and no more text shaking)
  • Fixed some spawners
  • Fixed some hitboxes

Changed files in this update

Forsake Content Depot 1785121
