V0.5.0 - Nightmare difficulty upgraded, Walkie-Talkie and more

TEXTS / LOCALIZATION
- Italian and Chinese languages are now available
- Fixed characters with accent
- Fixed some characters positions
- Fixed some text zones size
- Added some missing translations (Full Screen mode dropdown, tutorial camera when knocked out)
- Fixed some translations
- Updated all dropdowns and input texts when language changed in the main menu settings
DIFFICULTY / ENTITIES
- Difficulty info now displayed on main menu (when mouse is over difficulty button)
- Harder nightmare mode: no more in game UI, can't raise other players and no quit zone
- New achievements which require to finish in nightmare difficulty (for all maps)
- Better raycast detection for entities, camera and video camera, to avoid seeing or being seen behind objects
- Entities hit improved
- Breath particles now only shows when the entity is on the same floor
EQUIPMENTS / LOOTS
- Added Walkie-Talkie: allows you to communicate with other players using one
- Fixed direction for sticky sound emitter throw
- Auto refill light stick skill now displayed with a fill bar
- New loot objects
- Added loot spawn
IMPROVEMENT
- Only one button to skip the intro (Spacebar for PC and Circle/B for controller)
- Faster opening for drawers and doors
- Fixed latency movement for inside drawers objects
- Added motion blur to graphic option (disabled by default) and fixed bloom enabling
- Health and stamina bars disabled when full
- Now displays an error if the game is launched with an unsupported GPU (when Direct3D 11 is not available)
- Now closes pause menu and info menu when cinematic ending/screamer starts
- Tweaked UI
- Improved sounds
- Polished textures
- Added Twitter button in main menu
FIXES
- Fixed notebook text to be red when door unlocked
- Fixed some objects position (toilet paper holder, red button …)
- Fixed main menu loading after finishing a game (to avoid breaking a room)
- Fixed outline on some equipment
- Fixed issues with exit ladder trigger (Wood Camp)
- Fixed UI when knocked out (correctly sized and no more text shaking)
- Fixed some spawners
- Fixed some hitboxes
Changed files in this update