Sunset Mall update for 13 October 2022

Patch #6

Share · View all patches · Build 9712778 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey guys,

New Mall Stuff is here!

    • Added Invite button to Lobby
  • Mall Settings now display and save correctly in the Mall Settings Menu
  • Added many new Mall Sizes
  • Increased Performance
  • Tweaked Mall Settings UI

