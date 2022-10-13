Hey guys,
New Mall Stuff is here!
-
- Added Invite button to Lobby
- Mall Settings now display and save correctly in the Mall Settings Menu
- Added many new Mall Sizes
- Increased Performance
- Tweaked Mall Settings UI
Changed files in this update