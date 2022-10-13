 Skip to content

Her Name Was Fire update for 13 October 2022

HNWF 0.1.18 - Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed controller issue in which player stopped randomly.
  • Fixed issue where certain players weren't getting The Gambler and Dear Prudence achievements.
  • Adjusted Magician's hitboxes to make the game more fair. Also turned off Sword hitbox upon its defeat.
  • Added redrawn/skipped counts to end run summary.
  • Decreased damage dealt by fires caused by The Friction.
  • Decreased Hierophant initial idle time.

