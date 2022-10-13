- Fixed controller issue in which player stopped randomly.
- Fixed issue where certain players weren't getting The Gambler and Dear Prudence achievements.
- Adjusted Magician's hitboxes to make the game more fair. Also turned off Sword hitbox upon its defeat.
- Added redrawn/skipped counts to end run summary.
- Decreased damage dealt by fires caused by The Friction.
- Decreased Hierophant initial idle time.
Her Name Was Fire update for 13 October 2022
HNWF 0.1.18 - Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
