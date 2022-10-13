Hotfix-v0.1-49002

Localization:
- Some Chinese dialogue are swapped with French because of an importing problem, this has now been fixed.
Bugfix:
- Player fall into house while mining
- R on Settings menu still used as Default, it is now changed to F
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Localization:
Bugfix:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update