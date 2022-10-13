 Skip to content

Coral Island update for 13 October 2022

Hotfix-v0.1-49002

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Localization:

  • Some Chinese dialogue are swapped with French because of an importing problem, this has now been fixed.

Bugfix:

  • Player fall into house while mining
  • R on Settings menu still used as Default, it is now changed to F

