Achievement Fix

Hey all,

I've just uploaded a new version that should fix the achievements not unlocking at all. They should work now save for a few things:

I had some problems with testing the Mac version achievements still: if you're on Mac please let me know if they work!

Some achievements may not unlock retroactively but would require a new game to complete if done already (such as buying all plots, or unlocking all shops).

Sorry for the long wait, hopefully this fixes it!