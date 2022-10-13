 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Comic Book Company Manager update for 13 October 2022

0.9.2.1 - Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 9712501 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small patch to fix up some issues

Fixes

  • Furniture rotation issues on loading games fixed
  • Game sometimes getting stuck on week change fixed
  • Crashes sometimes on selling items fixed
  • Less Shadowcat impressions from workers when going on break

Changed files in this update

Comic Book Company Manager Content Depot 1612951
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link