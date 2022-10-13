0.9.2.1 - Hotfix

Small patch to fix up some issues
Fixes
- Furniture rotation issues on loading games fixed
- Game sometimes getting stuck on week change fixed
- Crashes sometimes on selling items fixed
- Less Shadowcat impressions from workers when going on break
