Halloween Event

Halloween 2022
- Cursed trees have begun to grow, on which you can hang Jack's Lantern to decorate. Each decoration calls the guards, which must be killed in order to be able to act further. After completely decorating and destroying all the waves of guards, you will receive a reward.
- "Wild Pumpkins" have started to grow in the world, be careful when gathering it.
- The "Headless Guard" has appeared in the Corrupted Lands, it will not be so easy to defeat him, so call your friends and get better prepared for battle. If you still manage to defeat him, then you will have a chance to get a unique mount "Headless Guard's Fire Horse", as well as other interesting items.
- Halloween items have been added to the auction in the “Events” tab, which can be purchased for “Unholy Bones”. It can be obtained from Unholy Monsters (Unholy Rat and Barghest also include).
- “Unholy brains” are no longer needed, but you can exchange them for “Unholy bones” at the auction. You can also put up goods for sale to other players for these bones.
- In your dominium, you can plant a "Sprout of a cursed home tree", and if you take care of it, then a "Home Halloween tree" can grow from it. If you decorate this tree with "Jack's Lanterns", it will remove all curses and you will receive a unique effect "Jack's Defense".
- Added a chain of Halloween quests, for completing which you can get the unique title Nightmarish.
- Halloween pets and mounts can be exchanged for Demon Chests.
- Added "Demonic Chests" to the Royal Treasure, Ritual Circle and Draemeter rewards.
- Added "Unholy Bones" as a reward for daily quests.
- Added "Unholy Bones" to the rat hole reward.
Event date: from October 13, 2022 to November 03, 2022
New items, decor and balance:
- Added wild-growing pumpkin that will grow all over the world during the event, and gathering home pumpkin will not give any result.
- Minor changes to the Halloween quest chain.
- The strength of all cursed monsters and animals has been changed, they have become slightly weaker, but now they can put a curse on the player when they die.
- Added a full set of heavy armor "Headless Guard" and light "Witch armor", you can find them by killing the "Headless Guard".
- The reward in the "Demonic chests" and the corpse of the "Headless Guard" has been balanced, now the chance to get a unique item from the corpse is 33%, and in the chest 60%.
- Added 4 new Halloween avatars. You can get them from the "Demonic Chest" by exchanging bones at the auction or by killing the "Headless Guard".
- Added 4 new Halloween decors "Unholy tree" that you can decorate your yard and they will not disappear after the end of this event. You can get them from the "Demonic Chest".
- Added 3 types of new Halloween sweets. You can get them from the "Demonic Chest".
- Now, while any curse hangs on the player, he is considered "Unholy" and all the rules for unholy monsters apply to him.
- Added new bonuses "Damage to Unholy" and "Unholy Armor" for items.
- Added 6 new upgrades for weapons and armor with new bonuses. You can get them from the "Demonic Chest".
- During the celebration of the event, the chance of getting unholy marks is increased when crafting armor and weapons with a master's mark.
Other changes and fixes:
- Added 3 unique back decorations (Swords). You can find them in royal and epic treasure rewards.
- Increased the cooldown of Dodge by 1 second (from 5 to 6 seconds).
- Increased the cooldown of Parry by 1 second (from 6 to 7 seconds).
- Increased stamina cost for dodge and block arrows.
- Light shields. Shield Bash can only be used with melee weapons.
- Improved Fruit Juice stats: duration from 30 to 45 minutes, bonus from 25 to 30%.
- Balanced the reward of the Ritual Circle and Draemeter, removed all trash loot.
- Fixed a bug with checking guards in godsends.
- Minor UI and item tooltips improvements.
Changed files in this update