PHAGEBORN online card game update for 13 October 2022

Patch Notes 0.60.3

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes 0.60.3:

  • Tutorial revamp: Tutorial now has story elements. Players can choose to go through either the full length tutorial or a shortened version and continue the rest at their leisure.
  • Players in Queue indicator: Added an indicator to show if there are players currently in queue at the bottom right corner on the Home screen.
  • Removed Avatar Souls, Avatars now cost only Soul Fragments
  • Loading screens now show art and gameplay tips.
  • Fixed case where users could leave deck editing screen without confirming changes.
  • Fixed Krorn Battlemaster not working after being censured then returned to hand and played again.
  • Fixed some cases when AI could get deadlocks and stop playing.
  • Added check to prevent players from unlocking Avatars for factions that are locked at the time.
  • Better AFK detection during first 2 turns.
  • Fixed bug with corrupted recent replay file that prevented games from starting.
  • Fixed quest counter going over the required amount when completing a quest.
  • Audio settings can be changed by clicking on sliders now, not just by dragging the handle.
  • Various visual updates to cards, Avatars, animation and UI.
  • Card balancing changes

CARDS
NEUTRAL

  • Kindled Sprite
  • added unblockable mod
  • Ulethea
  • New wording and effect:
  • ON PLAY Heal your Avatar for 3 and it gains armor.
  • Pholgist Dervish
  • added swift mod
  • Premonition Oracle
  • added swift mod
  • Taris Vindicator
  • stats changed to 3|4
  • new wording and effect:
  • Whenever your Avatar is dealt damage: This unit gains +2 power.
  • Black Mort
  • stats changed to 4|3
  • new wording and effect:
  • ON PLAY Target a local enemy unit: Exhaust it.
  • Golas
  • new wording and effect:
  • ON PLAY Your Avatar gains +1 power.
  • Borgojag
  • new wording and effect:
  • ON PLAY and at the end of your turn: Obtain a Fiendbrand.
  • Whenever you target an enemy unit or Core with an ability card: This unit deals damage equal to its power to that target.
  • Monster Slayer
  • now a legendary card
  • new name: Branthor
  • subplate text changed to The Monster Slayer
  • Tukrela
  • stats changed to 3|3 and costs 4
  • new wording:
  • ON PLAY Morph other owned units into Puppets.
  • Draeven
  • stats changed to 6|6
  • Apriosa
  • cost changed to 6
  • added exalted mod
  • Celotlan
  • cost changed to 6
  • new wording and effect:
  • When you play 4 energy cards in the same turn, if this unit is in your hand, deck, or graveyard: Spawn it in a random zone.
  • Klex Mine
  • stats changed to 0|2
  • new wording and effect:
  • Whenever a local enemy unit attacks: Deal 2 damage to it and destroy this unit.
  • Glacial Spike
  • cost changed to 2
  • new wording and effect:
  • Target a local enemy unit: Exhaust it. If it's already exhausted, deal 1 damage to it instead.
  • Arcane Energiser
  • new wording (same effect):
  • ON PLAY Restore your energy.
  • Faceless Maiden
  • new wording:
  • LASTWISH Obtain a legendary card from your deck.
  • Kalathur
  • new wording:
  • ON PLAY Spawn up to 4 Deprived locally for a random enemy. Whenever a unit is destroyed: This unit gains +1 power.
  • Rudra Knight
  • new wording:
  • ON PLAY Your Avatar's next attack has +2 power.
  • Tikiri Trapmaker
  • new wording:
  • Whenever an opponent plays a unit locally: Deal 1 damage to it.
  • Lady Ramora
  • cost changed to 4
  • Chain Lightning
  • new wording and effect:
  • Target a local enemy unit: Deal 1 damage to it. Chains 2 times.
  • Black Mort
  • new flavor text:
  • Fear is its primary weapon.

DRAKKORITH

  • Darkflame Templar
  • removed cleave mod
  • new wording and effect:
  • At the end of your turn: Deal 1 damage to all local friendly units. They gain +1 power.
  • Draconic Fury
  • new wording and effect:
  • Target a local unit: It gains +1 power and armor.
  • Seismic Shock
  • cost changed to 3
  • Tears of Harigazz
  • new wording and effect:
  • Destroy all units, subdue all Avatars without triggering any subdue effects, then drain your essence.
  • Retreat!
  • new name: Regroup!
  • Sanguine Enhacement
  • new name: Sanguine Enhancement

OBLIVION

  • Riftgazer
  • removed leadership threshold
  • stats changed to 3|2
  • Klehx
  • stats changed to 3|4
  • A'xoth Warper
  • new wording and effect:
  • ON PLAY Relocate all other friendly units.
  • Abyssal Mirror
  • cost changed to 3
  • Eradicator
  • new tag: Soldier
  • Warp
  • new wording:
  • Target a local friendly unit: It has blink until the end of turn.

VESTIGE

  • Tsabina
  • new wording and effect:
  • At the start of an enemy’s turn: Put 9 acid counters on a random non-local enemy unit.
  • Sporecreeper
  • stats changed to 6|5
  • Ancient Witchcraft
  • cost changed to 7
  • Overgrowth
  • cost changed to 4
  • The Conjuring
  • new wording:
  • Morph local owned units into Deadwoods.
  • Malignant Thing
  • new: ON PLAY This unit gains caustic 1 for every point of leadership you have.
  • new: added caustic 1 mod

ASCENDED

  • Yul-light Aspirant
  • stats changed to 0|1
  • Yulmist Invoker
  • new wording and effect:
  • ON PLAY Target a local friendly Avatar: Put 3 shield counters on it.
  • Flaring Spirit
  • new wording and effect:
  • ILLUMINATE 2 Deal 1 damage to each local enemy Avatar.
  • Blade of Shangrilla
  • stats changed to 1|4
  • Centurion Charger
  • stats changed to 2|4
  • removed dash mod
  • added swift mod
  • new wording and effect:
  • On zone change: This unit has quickstrike until the end of turn.
  • Peacekeeper
  • stats changed to 3|4
  • new wording and effect:
  • ON PLAY Set the power of local units to 1 until your next turn.
  • Sundering Spirit
  • new wording and effect:
  • ON PLAY Target a local enemy unit with stats greater than its original stats: Deal 3 damage to it.
  • Pardus Warden
  • new name: Ludi Warden
  • Alaya
  • censure works as it is working now, it removes all effects, buffs, debuffs, and counters from units. The UI will require work, though.
  • Radiant Gatekeeper
  • new wording and effect:
  • ENERGIZE Put 3 shield counters on your Core.
  • Cleanse
  • new wording and effect:
  • Target a local friendly unit: Remove all buffs, debuffs, and counters from it. Draw a card.
  • Purge
  • new name: Spirit Burst
  • new wording and effect:
  • Target a local unit: Put 2 shield counters on it. It gains +2 power.
  • Celestial Ascension
  • cost changed to 9
  • new wording:
  • Target a local friendly unit: Set its stats to 10|10.
  • Kogu
  • new wording and effect:
  • This unit can't attack, block, or retaliate.
  • At the end of your turn: This unit attacks each local enemy Avatar.
  • Companion
  • new wording:
  • Spawn a Spirit locally.
  • Dooka
  • subplate text changed to Wings of Reva
  • new wording:
  • ON PLAY Return adjacent units to their owners' hands. They cost 5 less and gain dash.
  • Divine Arsenal
  • new wording:
  • Target a local friendly unit: Set its stats to 3|3.
  • Disciple of Shangrila
  • name: Disciple of Shangrilla
  • Hrum
  • subplate text changed to The Unshakeable

