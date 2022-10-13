Patch Notes 0.60.3:
- Tutorial revamp: Tutorial now has story elements. Players can choose to go through either the full length tutorial or a shortened version and continue the rest at their leisure.
- Players in Queue indicator: Added an indicator to show if there are players currently in queue at the bottom right corner on the Home screen.
- Removed Avatar Souls, Avatars now cost only Soul Fragments
- Loading screens now show art and gameplay tips.
- Fixed case where users could leave deck editing screen without confirming changes.
- Fixed Krorn Battlemaster not working after being censured then returned to hand and played again.
- Fixed some cases when AI could get deadlocks and stop playing.
- Added check to prevent players from unlocking Avatars for factions that are locked at the time.
- Better AFK detection during first 2 turns.
- Fixed bug with corrupted recent replay file that prevented games from starting.
- Fixed quest counter going over the required amount when completing a quest.
- Audio settings can be changed by clicking on sliders now, not just by dragging the handle.
- Various visual updates to cards, Avatars, animation and UI.
- Card balancing changes
CARDS
NEUTRAL
- Kindled Sprite
- added unblockable mod
- Ulethea
- New wording and effect:
- ON PLAY Heal your Avatar for 3 and it gains armor.
- Pholgist Dervish
- added swift mod
- Premonition Oracle
- added swift mod
- Taris Vindicator
- stats changed to 3|4
- new wording and effect:
- Whenever your Avatar is dealt damage: This unit gains +2 power.
- Black Mort
- stats changed to 4|3
- new wording and effect:
- ON PLAY Target a local enemy unit: Exhaust it.
- Golas
- new wording and effect:
- ON PLAY Your Avatar gains +1 power.
- Borgojag
- new wording and effect:
- ON PLAY and at the end of your turn: Obtain a Fiendbrand.
- Whenever you target an enemy unit or Core with an ability card: This unit deals damage equal to its power to that target.
- Monster Slayer
- now a legendary card
- new name: Branthor
- subplate text changed to The Monster Slayer
- Tukrela
- stats changed to 3|3 and costs 4
- new wording:
- ON PLAY Morph other owned units into Puppets.
- Draeven
- stats changed to 6|6
- Apriosa
- cost changed to 6
- added exalted mod
- Celotlan
- cost changed to 6
- new wording and effect:
- When you play 4 energy cards in the same turn, if this unit is in your hand, deck, or graveyard: Spawn it in a random zone.
- Klex Mine
- stats changed to 0|2
- new wording and effect:
- Whenever a local enemy unit attacks: Deal 2 damage to it and destroy this unit.
- Glacial Spike
- cost changed to 2
- new wording and effect:
- Target a local enemy unit: Exhaust it. If it's already exhausted, deal 1 damage to it instead.
- Arcane Energiser
- new wording (same effect):
- ON PLAY Restore your energy.
- Faceless Maiden
- new wording:
- LASTWISH Obtain a legendary card from your deck.
- Kalathur
- new wording:
- ON PLAY Spawn up to 4 Deprived locally for a random enemy. Whenever a unit is destroyed: This unit gains +1 power.
- Rudra Knight
- new wording:
- ON PLAY Your Avatar's next attack has +2 power.
- Tikiri Trapmaker
- new wording:
- Whenever an opponent plays a unit locally: Deal 1 damage to it.
- Lady Ramora
- cost changed to 4
- Chain Lightning
- new wording and effect:
- Target a local enemy unit: Deal 1 damage to it. Chains 2 times.
- Black Mort
- new flavor text:
- Fear is its primary weapon.
DRAKKORITH
- Darkflame Templar
- removed cleave mod
- new wording and effect:
- At the end of your turn: Deal 1 damage to all local friendly units. They gain +1 power.
- Draconic Fury
- new wording and effect:
- Target a local unit: It gains +1 power and armor.
- Seismic Shock
- cost changed to 3
- Tears of Harigazz
- new wording and effect:
- Destroy all units, subdue all Avatars without triggering any subdue effects, then drain your essence.
- Retreat!
- new name: Regroup!
- Sanguine Enhacement
- new name: Sanguine Enhancement
OBLIVION
- Riftgazer
- removed leadership threshold
- stats changed to 3|2
- Klehx
- stats changed to 3|4
- A'xoth Warper
- new wording and effect:
- ON PLAY Relocate all other friendly units.
- Abyssal Mirror
- cost changed to 3
- Eradicator
- new tag: Soldier
- Warp
- new wording:
- Target a local friendly unit: It has blink until the end of turn.
VESTIGE
- Tsabina
- new wording and effect:
- At the start of an enemy’s turn: Put 9 acid counters on a random non-local enemy unit.
- Sporecreeper
- stats changed to 6|5
- Ancient Witchcraft
- cost changed to 7
- Overgrowth
- cost changed to 4
- The Conjuring
- new wording:
- Morph local owned units into Deadwoods.
- Malignant Thing
- new: ON PLAY This unit gains caustic 1 for every point of leadership you have.
- new: added caustic 1 mod
ASCENDED
- Yul-light Aspirant
- stats changed to 0|1
- Yulmist Invoker
- new wording and effect:
- ON PLAY Target a local friendly Avatar: Put 3 shield counters on it.
- Flaring Spirit
- new wording and effect:
- ILLUMINATE 2 Deal 1 damage to each local enemy Avatar.
- Blade of Shangrilla
- stats changed to 1|4
- Centurion Charger
- stats changed to 2|4
- removed dash mod
- added swift mod
- new wording and effect:
- On zone change: This unit has quickstrike until the end of turn.
- Peacekeeper
- stats changed to 3|4
- new wording and effect:
- ON PLAY Set the power of local units to 1 until your next turn.
- Sundering Spirit
- new wording and effect:
- ON PLAY Target a local enemy unit with stats greater than its original stats: Deal 3 damage to it.
- Pardus Warden
- new name: Ludi Warden
- Alaya
- censure works as it is working now, it removes all effects, buffs, debuffs, and counters from units. The UI will require work, though.
- Radiant Gatekeeper
- new wording and effect:
- ENERGIZE Put 3 shield counters on your Core.
- Cleanse
- new wording and effect:
- Target a local friendly unit: Remove all buffs, debuffs, and counters from it. Draw a card.
- Purge
- new name: Spirit Burst
- new wording and effect:
- Target a local unit: Put 2 shield counters on it. It gains +2 power.
- Celestial Ascension
- cost changed to 9
- new wording:
- Target a local friendly unit: Set its stats to 10|10.
- Kogu
- new wording and effect:
- This unit can't attack, block, or retaliate.
- At the end of your turn: This unit attacks each local enemy Avatar.
- Companion
- new wording:
- Spawn a Spirit locally.
- Dooka
- subplate text changed to Wings of Reva
- new wording:
- ON PLAY Return adjacent units to their owners' hands. They cost 5 less and gain dash.
- Divine Arsenal
- new wording:
- Target a local friendly unit: Set its stats to 3|3.
- Disciple of Shangrila
- name: Disciple of Shangrilla
- Hrum
- subplate text changed to The Unshakeable
Changed files in this update