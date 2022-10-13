Update 1.4.2 - Waste Management & German Localization

NEW
- Added Waste Management.
Garbage disposal facilities become required above 7,500 population.
3 options: A landfill (cheap but very low capacity), an incinerator (heavy pollution, high capacity) and an eco-incinerator (low pollution, expensive, very high capacity) which unlocks with 50,000 jobs in advanced manufacturing.
When waste treatment capacity is exceeded, trash will start to pile up on public roads which will decrease the land value and the environment score.
- Added school bus, garbage truck and police car. All special vehicles can now be seen roaming the city and are parked in front of their respective buildings.
- Added German localization (Provided by Greetings Rony).
CHANGES AND FIXES
- We can now build multiple service buildings (schools, solar farms, …) at once without having to reselect the tool [requested by Rumi]
- The amount of underground resource is now displayed when building a mine even without road connection [requested by Rumi]
- Retail buildings can no longer be automatically converted to offices, making stage 6 offices easier to get.
- Increased the positive land value effect of office and retail buildings.
- Slightly increased tax collected from mixed used buildings.
- Decreased demand for office (-5%) and decreased jobs created by the upper class (-2%).
- Population in arcology was not counted in one of the middle class economy algorithm. This will probably affect retail demand if you have lots of arcologies. [reported by Rybodhi and Omnius]
- Population in arcology was not counted in the lower UI panel $$ total Population and for the middle class graph. [reported by Romulo]
- Added a 'Do Not Quit The Game' text on the loading screen when something is being written to the disk.
- Ploppable buildings could still be placed even if the terrain was too steep [reported by Romulo]
- Tooltip for "terrain too steep" was not being displayed for large buildings.
- Changed all parks icons.
- Corrected security score tooltip warning.
- We can no longer create RCI lots under water.
- Graphs: replaced pop growth with traffic, replaced GDP growth with environment score, increased precision of the birth rate.
- Added environment and traffic scores next to the layer buttons.
- The mixed use zoning tool was getting locked when the middle class was entirely replaced by the upper class [Reported by Romulo]
- The mine placing tool was colored green even in suitable locations and the tooltip for unexplored area was missing.
- Increased font size of the lower UI left and right detail panels.
- Updated PT-BR and Spanish translation for Property Tax [reported by Romulo]
Changed files in this update