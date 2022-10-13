 Skip to content

时无烬 update for 13 October 2022

Updated instructions on October 13

Share · View all patches · Build 9711846 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.Repair the failure of the interactive button
2.Repair the password cabinet in the boy's room
3.Repair Stuck in the Utility Room

