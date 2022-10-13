Early access update - Bugfix and QoL upgrades

v0.6.6 - 13/10/2022
# Changelog:
## Features:
- In Game: We removed cards names from the miniatures on the board, as they were too hard to read
- In-Game: “Rain of Flames”, “Subtle Infiltration” and “Wand of Air Currents” now have proper spell graphic effects
- In-Game: We added a highlight and a glimmer on cards you can interact with on the board
- Menu: We optimised the text placement for a better look and feel
- Menu: Horizontal lists should now be scrolled on more naturally
## Bugs fixes:
- We updated the graphic library used for Infinity, to solve a strange issue where some players had a pink interface
- “Unleashed Ocean”: Good news Water Mages ! We solved a bug preventing this spell to apply its effects at the beginning of a turn. There should be no more blocked matches because of it.
- “Mist Breath”: You can now properly conclude this card effect even if you have less than three cards in your discarded pile
- “Tide”: You can now play this card even if you don’t have any other cards in hand
- “Tide”: If you discard another “Tide” with the first effect of this spell, you can now retrieve it with the second !
- We optimised the spell resolution system at the end of a turn to have a better management of component selection based effects (A burn from “Draconic Flame” triggering “Crimson Ring” for example)
- We also tweaked the end turn management system to better include cards adding mana for further turns (“Druid Ring” for example)
- We improved the quality of certain artworks in the collection screen (“Seed” for example)
## Known bugs:
- Some interfaces specific to some cards (ie “Breath”) are unfinished and can be confusing (but are still working)
- “Emptiness Ritual” : Damages are displayed card per card but only trigger the protector effect of the opponent once
