Mage Noir - Infinity update for 13 October 2022

Early access update - Bugfix and QoL upgrades

Build 9711789 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.6.6 - 13/10/2022

# Changelog:

## Features:

  • In Game: We removed cards names from the miniatures on the board, as they were too hard to read
  • In-Game: “Rain of Flames”, “Subtle Infiltration” and “Wand of Air Currents” now have proper spell graphic effects
  • In-Game: We added a highlight and a glimmer on cards you can interact with on the board
  • Menu: We optimised the text placement for a better look and feel
  • Menu: Horizontal lists should now be scrolled on more naturally

## Bugs fixes:

  • We updated the graphic library used for Infinity, to solve a strange issue where some players had a pink interface
  • “Unleashed Ocean”: Good news Water Mages ! We solved a bug preventing this spell to apply its effects at the beginning of a turn. There should be no more blocked matches because of it.
  • “Mist Breath”: You can now properly conclude this card effect even if you have less than three cards in your discarded pile
  • “Tide”: You can now play this card even if you don’t have any other cards in hand
  • “Tide”: If you discard another “Tide” with the first effect of this spell, you can now retrieve it with the second !
  • We optimised the spell resolution system at the end of a turn to have a better management of component selection based effects (A burn from “Draconic Flame” triggering “Crimson Ring” for example)
  • We also tweaked the end turn management system to better include cards adding mana for further turns (“Druid Ring” for example)
  • We improved the quality of certain artworks in the collection screen (“Seed” for example)

## Known bugs:

  • Some interfaces specific to some cards (ie “Breath”) are unfinished and can be confusing (but are still working)
  • “Emptiness Ritual” : Damages are displayed card per card but only trigger the protector effect of the opponent once

