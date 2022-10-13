 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

StreamSavers update for 13 October 2022

Pending Release 0.3.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9711697 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Pending Release 0.3.2

  • Added new Streamer chat functions. Only the channel owner can use these.
  • !buy - Buy an egg using chat.
  • !togglebubbles - Toggle chat bubbles on/off.
  • !togglenameenemies - Toggles naming enemies after chatters on/off.
  • !save - Saves the game.
  • !load - Loads the game.
  • Chat messages will now come from the @StreamSavers Twitch bot by default.
  • OAuth codes no longer required for users during setup, only your channel name.
  • Custom bot names/accounts still supported. If you would like to use your own username or bot account, you can use the settings menu to add those the same way as before.
  • Note: If you have follower-only mode on, you may need to /mod the StreamSavers account before using to allow it to post to chat, but commands will still work in-game.
  • Added "Use StreamSavers Bot" option to Twitch settings menu.
  • @StreamSavers bot will now directly mention the chatter who used the command.
  • Language menu temporarily disabled (custom chat commands) in favor of an option to automatically translate the game into different languages. Custom commands will likely return in a future update.

Changed files in this update

StreamSavers Depot Depot 1486192
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link