Pending Release 0.3.2
- Added new Streamer chat functions. Only the channel owner can use these.
- !buy - Buy an egg using chat.
- !togglebubbles - Toggle chat bubbles on/off.
- !togglenameenemies - Toggles naming enemies after chatters on/off.
- !save - Saves the game.
- !load - Loads the game.
- Chat messages will now come from the @StreamSavers Twitch bot by default.
- OAuth codes no longer required for users during setup, only your channel name.
- Custom bot names/accounts still supported. If you would like to use your own username or bot account, you can use the settings menu to add those the same way as before.
- Note: If you have follower-only mode on, you may need to /mod the StreamSavers account before using to allow it to post to chat, but commands will still work in-game.
- Added "Use StreamSavers Bot" option to Twitch settings menu.
- @StreamSavers bot will now directly mention the chatter who used the command.
- Language menu temporarily disabled (custom chat commands) in favor of an option to automatically translate the game into different languages. Custom commands will likely return in a future update.
