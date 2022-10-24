 Skip to content

Ultra Age update for 24 October 2022

2.0.3 Patch update notice

Ultra Age update for 24 October 2022

2.0.3 Patch update notice

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Attention Ultra Age fans!

2.0.3 patch has updated to improve game stability and convenience in DLC 'Rebirth Project'.
Please play the game after update to latest version.

2.0.3 Patchnote

  • Main game
  • Optimizing resources for more smooth playing
  • Fix known minor issues
  • DLC 'Rebirth Project'
  • Added the ability to check the status of installed modules instantly
  • Improvement the mini-map icon's cyanide
  • Improve UI, such as blade upgrades, stores, etc
  • Revising some monsters balance
  • Fix minor issues and optimizing

Please enjoy!

