2.0.3 Patch update notice

2.0.3 patch has updated to improve game stability and convenience in DLC 'Rebirth Project'.
Please play the game after update to latest version.
2.0.3 Patchnote
- Main game
- Optimizing resources for more smooth playing
- Fix known minor issues
- DLC 'Rebirth Project'
- Added the ability to check the status of installed modules instantly
- Improvement the mini-map icon's cyanide
- Improve UI, such as blade upgrades, stores, etc
- Revising some monsters balance
- Fix minor issues and optimizing
Changed files in this update