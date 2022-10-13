SRPG Studio 1.269 Update Released!

Hello, everyone!
We have now released version 1.269.
New Features:
- A new item has been added to the right-click menu on Enemies in the EN dialog (Unit Settings).
When you select "Highlight unit position" the map scrolls to show the current position of the unit.
- Added "Scale down mapchip to half size" to Tools/Options/Map.
Enable this option when using a large mapchip such as 96 x 96.
- The event command "Change Switches/Global" now displays a right-click shortcut menu.
- Added battle-cancel.js and calc-shootdamage.js to official plugins.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a bug where root.setKeyBinding added unnecessary spaces.
- Fixed arrow bug in event command "Command Jump".
Changed files in this update