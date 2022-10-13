 Skip to content

SRPG Studio update for 13 October 2022

SRPG Studio 1.269 Update Released!

Share · View all patches · Build 9710905 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, everyone!
We have now released version 1.269.

New Features:

  • A new item has been added to the right-click menu on Enemies in the EN dialog (Unit Settings).
    When you select "Highlight unit position" the map scrolls to show the current position of the unit.
  • Added "Scale down mapchip to half size" to Tools/Options/Map.
    Enable this option when using a large mapchip such as 96 x 96.
  • The event command "Change Switches/Global" now displays a right-click shortcut menu.
  • Added battle-cancel.js and calc-shootdamage.js to official plugins.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug where root.setKeyBinding added unnecessary spaces.
  • Fixed arrow bug in event command "Command Jump".

Changed files in this update

