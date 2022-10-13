 Skip to content

Live2DViewerEX update for 13 October 2022

2022.10.13 Update

Version: 2022.9.23 -> 2022.10.13

  • Motion Tracker: SDK Update

  • Motion Tracker: Added camera resolution option

  • Motion Tracker: Hand tracking improvements

  • Bug fixes

