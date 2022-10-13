A Letter from Ocean Drive Studio: Official Release and Beyond

Hello everyone!

It’s launch day! We have been working on the game for the past 3 years, patiently waiting for today to come! We want to share our sincere gratitude for supporting the game and being part of the community! (If you are reading this, you are a part of our lovely community!)

Not sure if we have said this before, but we are a team of passionate turn-based RPG fans. We tried to create something we wanted to play and we think we achieved our mission 99%. No, it’s not 100% yet, and starting today we are going to work on a few more things we couldn’t implement prior to the release on top of fixing issues we find post-release.

So, let us discuss our plans going forward. We hope to break down the plan into three different categories: Game Content, Communication and QoL Improvement, and Platform Expansion.

[Game Content]

We want this game to be something you can play over and over again. If you play the current game, you might play the game for 50-60 hours and probably be able to say, “I am done!” So our goal for the next major update (yes, we are calling it a “major” update) is going to be focused on making you stick with the game for a longer period of time.

We are currently planning a “New Game Plus” mode and hoping to have this update in a few months (cannot guarantee the timing yet but we are going to try!). A detailed design review is underway for this, and we believe we can share more details of this very soon.

Another thing we are looking to do is the development of “Debug” mode AKA “Challenge” mode. And if we secure big enough of a player base, “Online Multiplayer” mode! But these are just rough ideas at the moment so please don’t take this as confirmed future plan!

The above updates will be free if we execute them!

We also have plans for paid DLC – creating a 5-7 hours story campaign focused on other characters around Eden, our protagonist of Lost Eidolons. We don’t have a detailed schedule on this yet but let us know if you’d like to see the story DLCs happen! We will get to work!

[Communication and QoL Improvements]

Even after the release of the game, we will continue to communicate with you to get feedback on the game and will be making improvements as we have been doing! Bugs will be taken care of, balance issues will be investigated, and most importantly--we will review all the quality-of-life improvement feedback to make gradual improvements. Our commitment to transparency does not end with the release of the game, and we will share updates with you whenever possible.

So, please make sure to join our Discord to provide your feedback and/or report issues: https://discord.gg/zQ6W38nxRR

We have already taken feedback from the content creators and editors/reviewers. So here’s a list of things we’re now looking into:

Make optional battles more fun and engaging since they are currently repetitive and not as fun.

Add more tips and event dialogues to provide more guidance.

More QoL improvements, such as the ability to change the size of cutscene subtitles and more options for controllers.



[Platform Expansion]

As you might already know, we are working on an Xbox Series S and X version of the game! Currently, we are aiming for Q1 2023. We learned a lot from the previous Xbox Insider test, and we plan to release a better-optimized game. Many of you have asked us about Game Pass, and for now, the only thing we can say is we don’t know yet and that we want to be on the Game Pass so that we can have more people play the game!

We will share more detailed information about the Xbox version of the game soon.

Also, we want to share that our goal is to be on as many platforms as possible. We are reviewing porting the game to PlayStation and Switch even though only Xbox is a lock for now.

We believe this is the only beginning of our journey. The more support we get for Lost Eidolons, the higher the chance we can invest more into the game and work on a sequel. So far, the support and love we got from the community have been amazing.

Truly, we thank you.

Let’s talk more soon!

On behalf of the entire Ocean Drive Team,

Jungsoo Lee, Head of Global Business