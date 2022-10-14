 Skip to content

Prime of Flames update for 14 October 2022

Prime of Flames EA version updated to v0.9.14

Build 9710247 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Please check the update list:

Optimizing Game Experience:

  • Add NEW Ninelie Event [King Reptile Valley] in chapter mode, bring new Riders
  • Added bloodline trait carry and remove function
  • Expanded in-battle unit attribute panel
  • Character upgrade select trail screen can now be closed
  • Weakened the Attack of some monsters and improved the survivability of some monsters
  • Adjusted [Unified] to only take effect on friendly units
  • Optimized some icons
  • Tampo accidentally gave her wild boar the ability to fly while traveling in the wild

Problem fix:

  • Fixed the problem when Lancea resurrected Batragon might get stuck
  • Fixed the problem that the Aerolistar may get stuck after being killed
  • Fixed the sound effect of Karma's thunder
  • Fixed the problem that the Elite Canyon Defense level could not be cleared normally
  • [Execution] trait description fix, no need to be Backstab to activate
  • [Bronze Totem] description fixed, armor will only be reduced when attacked

