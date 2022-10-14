Prime of Flames EA version updated to v0.9.14

Please check the update list:
Optimizing Game Experience:
- Add NEW Ninelie Event [King Reptile Valley] in chapter mode, bring new Riders
- Added bloodline trait carry and remove function
- Expanded in-battle unit attribute panel
- Character upgrade select trail screen can now be closed
- Weakened the Attack of some monsters and improved the survivability of some monsters
- Adjusted [Unified] to only take effect on friendly units
- Optimized some icons
- Tampo accidentally gave her wild boar the ability to fly while traveling in the wild
Problem fix:
- Fixed the problem when Lancea resurrected Batragon might get stuck
- Fixed the problem that the Aerolistar may get stuck after being killed
- Fixed the sound effect of Karma's thunder
- Fixed the problem that the Elite Canyon Defense level could not be cleared normally
- [Execution] trait description fix, no need to be Backstab to activate
- [Bronze Totem] description fixed, armor will only be reduced when attacked
