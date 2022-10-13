- Buffed High Explosive Missile collision-avoidance, speed, and lifetime.
- Mission credit rewards now increase and decrease depending on faction reputation.
- When running Cosmoteer for the first time, the default language will now be automatically set to match the language chosen in Steam, if possible. You can still change the language at any time in the Display settings.
- Improved appearance of sun damage VFX.
- Sun damage VFX are now displayed on asteroids. (They still take no damage from suns.)
- Bugfix: If there were any resources in a tile with a different designated resource type, then that could prevent empty storage tiles from being usable.
- Bugfix: When multiple ships marked a part or asteroid tile for salvaging/mining, they would each send crew to salvage/mine the same tiles. This could be used as an exploit to increase mining/salvaging speed.
- Bugfix: Ship prices shown in the Ship Library weren't including the cost of stored resources and munitions.
- Various optimizations, mostly having to do with flying crew, but there may be some small gains in other places as well.
Cosmoteer Beta Test update for 13 October 2022
Beta Update 2022.10.12
Patchnotes via Steam Community
