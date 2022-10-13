Update 2.7.64 - Campaign Chapter 04, Balancing, AI, UI, Keyboard Shortcuts & Bug

- Campaign: Chapter 04 with 4 missions & comic released.
- Campaign: option added to reload the mission right away if it failed (instead of going back to the comic first).
- Campaign: CH01/07 comic frame updated (AJ).
- Battle Map 02: 3 vs. 3 scenario added!
- Squads: structures can now also be marked as squads 1-8 for quick access (still not able to move due to obvious reasons).
- Idle Robos: multiple build robos will be assigned to construction if they would be idle otherwise (rather than max. 1).
- Power Grid: improved visualization on map on which areas are powered or not!
- Video Introduction: introduction for GRA Tech (Stealth) at
- Video Introduction: introduction for ELC Tech (Robots and Airships) at
- Video Introduction: introduction for IDB Tech (Hover & Drones) at
- Video Introduction: introduction for Mayan Tech (Decoy & Portals) at
- Video Introduction: introduction for Ancient Tech (Shields) at
- AI: improvement for calculating if we can afford units or not.
- AI: limiting number of aircraft carriers/etc. built if not enough planes are available.
- AI: filling aircraft carrier with troops improved by going to location where there are available planes or helicopters.
- AI: increased building of transport ships and barges.
- AI: limiting number of flying transports construction if too many are unused.
- AI: improved finding of attack locations. Prevents targeting of walls, i.e. focuses on structures of interest more.
- AI: builds bases slightly faster due to better assignment of workers.
- AI: limiting the number of airfields (was too many before).
- AI: not targeting enemy rocks/etc. marked for removal anymore.
- AI: bugfix for determining the percentage of factories already built.
- AI: bugfix for getting stuck trying to capture or loot if the target object was hidden behind fog of wra.
- AI: bugfix for not setting build robots back to auto-movement after being transported to e.g. an island.
- AI: bugfix for turning off all production instead of just e.g. the matter to uranium converter (once a certain amount of matter was reached).
- AI Loop: will use less resources e.g. when a game hasn't started yet or is finished (to save energy).
- Attack Radii: now more visible and animated by default.
- Chinook Auto-Unloading (Trial): this is a test to always have chinooks auto-unload their troops when they land. Works nicely in combination with multi-waypaths where they return to e.g. the original destination when unloaded. Please provide feedback!
- UI: Indicator "No Power" added if a structure isn't connected to power.
- UI: not showing parachute in UI for troops (only showing the parachute on the map when parachuting down).
- UI: a more detailed popup for selected units can be opened showing speed, attack and defense parameters etc.
- UI: each faction now has a listing that shows all (1) its troops and (2) its structures.
- UI: tutorial info panel now animated with '>' pointing to the location.
- UI: tutorial info panel has no an animated comic figure.
- Mouse Scroll at Screen Edge: pushing the right mouse button when at the screen edge will scroll the map at 2x speed.
- Mouse Scroll Mini-Map: dragging the overview map will go to the location right away (smooth-movement disabled).
- Keyboard Shortcut HOME: opens the in-game menu (instead of previous 'F10').
- Keyboard Shortcut ESC: now also opens the game menu when in the game (can be disabled as needed).
- Keyboard Shortcut 'H': centers the screen around the commander.
- Keyboard Shortcut 'B': selects all combat ground troops visible on the screen.
- Keyboard Shortcut 'N': selects the next unit of the same type.
- Keyboard Shortcut 'U': opens and closes overview map (instead of previous 'F11').
- Keyboard Shortcut 'Y': detonates an object (if possible).
- Keyboard Shortcuts F01-F24: for map build menu, i.e. to build on the map.
- Keyboard Shortcuts F01-F24: to select hosted troops.
- Keyboard Shortcuts F05(!)-F24: to build troops inside factories.
- Keyboard: shortcuts 'M' and 'N' for chat removed as they interfere with other key bindings. Use ENTER (or ENTER+SHIFT) instead.
- Keyboard & Building: pressing SHIFT during building allows to place 1x1 objects in an area on the map (ditto landmines).
- Balancing: Rocketeer slightly more expensive.
- Balancing: Napalm troops slightly more expensive.
- Balancing: mechanized troops slightly weaker against laser.
- Balancing: troops are now about 20-30% faster to build.
- Balancing: gas extractor for hover takes longer to initialize.
- Balancing: walls are now slightly faster to build.
- Balancing: bombers slightly stronger against missiles.
- Balancing: satellite stations can now be captured by assimilators also.
- Balancing: assimilator restores 50% of health (not just 25%) when taking over.
- Balancing: mobile EMP-field reduced from 5.0 to 4.0 distance. Also, cost of troops improved to prevent them being too powerful.
- Modding: trigger effect added that allows swapping ownership of an object.
- Modding: Agent Johnson's dialogue graphic now also has a version with stubbles. If used, please update your map configuration with the latest bundle.config, otherwise Agent Johnson will render without head.
- Modding: spawning now possible without unit inside. For example, spawning a commando robot now possible without commander.
- Modding: please apply the latest bundle.config and re-upload the maps to have the latest functionality incl. icons integrated - Thanks!
- Modding: option to set an AI difficulty level when testing a scenario.
- Graphics: slight performance improvement rendering scaled animations (by not trying to crop).
- Graphics: improved compression of animations for frames that have the same color (combined).
- Graphics: improved layout of UI elements on small screens (also works better on 1280x720 for e.g. recordings).
- Sound FX: audio effects for targeting are only repeated if (1) a unit or group has stopped moving or (2) a new selection was initiated.
- Manual: explained that multiplayer games can potentially be deleted by the moderators (e.g. ganging in non-gang games, farming of rating points etc.).
- Manual: explained in more detail that circumventing the spam filter via modified binary might result in appropriate actions against a player.
- Admin Guide: the information how to access the moderator inbox has been moved from the pinned post into the admin guide. It's the "Moderator Email" section.
- Discord Game SDK: integrated so the status is correctly displayed in Discord. There is also an option to spectate or join games now.
- Language: latest translations added - Thanks :-D
- Language: texts updated to better describe what certain structures do (e.g. need harversters for ore refinery).
- API: added more details when the API for "play" and "game" gets queried.
- API: functionality "ro-enrol" added to query users as to which "play" and "game they are enrolled in, including their status (e.g. if turn was entered).
- API: manual updated with latest information how to access "ro-enrol" for plays and games.
- Steam Binary | IMPORTANT: I updated the Steam binary to better support Mac OS on M1 CPU. It's possible that the update inside Steam doesn't properly work, especially on Windows. Please uninstall the game first, then reboot and then reinstall if you are having problems. In some cases, also delete "jre" directory inside the game's folder inside Steam before reinstalling it. Sorry for the troubles.
- Launcher: better auto-detection how the game is launched (e.g. itch or gj).
- Maintenance: logging improved to proper track socket servers to verify the properly exit.
- Maintenance: updated to Google Billing 5.0.0 (from 4.0.0).
- Maintenance: updated Droid to version 13 (API 33).
- Maintenance: reducing jars required when running the status bar daemon (less likely to not work).
- Maintenance: improved performance when outputting FPS, MEM etc. overlays.
- Internal: boot-animation now based on internal video clip format (more customizable).
- Bugfix: troops with auto-attack disabled would potentially still attack enemy structures when they were in the way!
- Bugfix: making sure build robots still build in different sectors even if some robots had auto-movement turned off (prevented anything from being built)
- Bugfix: map does not continue scrolling when the game window is out of focus.
- Bugfix: plane wreck 03 could not be removed by the build robots (potentially blocking the AI from working correctly).
- Bugfix: robo mechanic would not automatically repair troops (was only checking structures which it could not repair anyways).
- Bugfix: intro mission tutorial not working properly if less than 3 battle battle tanks were fully built before the last 4.+ one was constructed.
- Bugfix: connection error to Steam API prevented players from logging in (API call rewritten from direct socket call to URL connection).
- Bugfix: no trying to unload planes and helicopters when a carrier or battle ship move to the coast.
- Bugfix Crashes: potential fix for crashes when a game is exited to quickly (before it really started).
- Bugfix Crashes: if the clipboard couldn't be obtained.
