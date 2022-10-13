 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Frenzy VR update for 13 October 2022

Better Combat! Improved Ragdolls & Grip

Share · View all patches · Build 9710053 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Whilst you're waiting for story mode part 2 to come out, here is a little update that drastically changes the combat with enemies. They now react to hits a lot better and have new ragdoll physics!

In case you missed it, I am releasing a free zombie survival game this week called Frenzy: The Ridden. Make sure to join the discord to find out more information!

Other changes this update include:
-Hitting enemies with metal object sounds a lot better
-Weapon spawners placed in the story mode levels
-Improved grip detection on enemies

Changed files in this update

Depot 1750111
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link