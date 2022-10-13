Better Combat! Improved Ragdolls & Grip

Whilst you're waiting for story mode part 2 to come out, here is a little update that drastically changes the combat with enemies. They now react to hits a lot better and have new ragdoll physics!

In case you missed it, I am releasing a free zombie survival game this week called Frenzy: The Ridden. Make sure to join the discord to find out more information!

Other changes this update include:

-Hitting enemies with metal object sounds a lot better

-Weapon spawners placed in the story mode levels

-Improved grip detection on enemies