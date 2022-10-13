 Skip to content

Throb of Lovegirl: A Ero Waifu TD update for 13 October 2022

Updates Notes For Oct 12

Build 9709958

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fix bug buying weapons in store.
  • Weapon prices are adjusted.
  • Money earned from downed enemies is increased.
  • Fix UI bug graphics in encyclopedia.
  • Fix bug when continuing a saved game, information lost from soldiers.

