- Fix bug buying weapons in store.
- Weapon prices are adjusted.
- Money earned from downed enemies is increased.
- Fix UI bug graphics in encyclopedia.
- Fix bug when continuing a saved game, information lost from soldiers.
Throb of Lovegirl: A Ero Waifu TD update for 13 October 2022
Updates Notes For Oct 12
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update