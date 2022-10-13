 Skip to content

SPACERIFT: Arcanum System update for 13 October 2022

Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 9709850 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello! We have uploaded another patch fix:

  • Optimized work with the warehouse;
  • Fixed incorrect item names in different menus;
  • Improved synchronization of statistics of global events;
  • Fixed autopilot route display;

Changed files in this update

SPACERIFT: Arcanum System Content Depot 1148481
