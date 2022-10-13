Hello! We have uploaded another patch fix:
- Optimized work with the warehouse;
- Fixed incorrect item names in different menus;
- Improved synchronization of statistics of global events;
- Fixed autopilot route display;
Hello! We have uploaded another patch fix:
