You can find the full changelog at about.toughlovearena.com/log
- Buffed Rice: Swat now has armor frames 6 - 10, making it more reliable as an anti-air
- Nerfed Beef: Air Lemon has 6 more frames of startup, ensuring that no parry timing covers both Jump Attack and Air Lemon
- Nerfed Beef: Air Lemon has a shallower arc, making it as easy to antiair as their normal Jump Attack
- Buffed Pork: Removed landing recovery from Empty Jump and now it auto-cancels to Caber Toss
- Nerfed Onion/Garlic: Jump cancel is now 5 frames earlier to allow for a lower jump arc (nerf because it is now harder to execute)
- Nerfed Onion: Long Jump has a shallower arc, making it as easy to antiair as their normal Jump Attack
Changed files in this update