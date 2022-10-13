 Skip to content

Tough Love Arena update for 13 October 2022

0.97.2

Build 9709590

  • Buffed Rice: Swat now has armor frames 6 - 10, making it more reliable as an anti-air
  • Nerfed Beef: Air Lemon has 6 more frames of startup, ensuring that no parry timing covers both Jump Attack and Air Lemon
  • Nerfed Beef: Air Lemon has a shallower arc, making it as easy to antiair as their normal Jump Attack
  • Buffed Pork: Removed landing recovery from Empty Jump and now it auto-cancels to Caber Toss
  • Nerfed Onion/Garlic: Jump cancel is now 5 frames earlier to allow for a lower jump arc (nerf because it is now harder to execute)
  • Nerfed Onion: Long Jump has a shallower arc, making it as easy to antiair as their normal Jump Attack

