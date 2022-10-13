 Skip to content

Coral Island update for 13 October 2022

Hotfix-v0.1-48910

Hotfix-v0.1-48910

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We did a rollback due to a few critical issues earlier, the issues are now fixed! Here's the changelist:

Bugfixes:

  • Fix crash when going to pause menu and return to title directly after cutscene ends or after using portal before the hud is showing.
  • Press Q or R during the opening cutscene causing a weird game angle view
  • Fix Place explosive on mine and directly use rope causing crash
  • Fix Place explosive while diving save game and try loading the save file causing crash
  • Fix crash by pressing middle click during cutscene.
  • Fix game may crash when letting animals out of coop and barn.
  • Fixing balap karung crash
  • Fixing crash during swimming mini-game
  • Attempt to fix crash when opening mail with rewards

Localization:

  • Addresses various localization issues.

Balancing:

  • Increase the salon price to $500
  • Honey prices are adjusted, and bee house crafting requirement increased to -> 15 bronze ore & 50 Woods

