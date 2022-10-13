 Skip to content

PlanetSide 2 update for 13 October 2022

Oct. 13, 2022 - PC Hotfix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
All PC servers will come down for the following update on Wednesday, October 13, at 6:00am PT (3:00pm CEST). The downtime for this update is expected to last up to 2 hours.

  • Lost Fleet Carrier's health pool has been increased significantly, and its missile batteries now track targets.
  • Elysium Spawn Tube is now immune to Sniper Rifle damage.
  • Extended magazine on the TX1 Repeater now adds 6 rounds, appropriate to the 3-round burst size, instead of 5.
  • Extended Magazine on the Solstice Burst now adds 6 rounds, appropriate to the 3-round burst size, instead of 5.
  • Fixed an issue with Kingsnake audio not sounding off correctly.
  • Health and Shield bars now display when appropriate while Large HUD icons are set.
  • SABR-13's Forward Grip now uses the correct icons.
  • Decals appear on Sunderers once again.

