 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Gunlocked update for 12 October 2022

Hotfix v.0.85c

Share · View all patches · Build 9709187 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue that could cause the Dronerang to get stuck, unable to attack, usually when the Drone Cloner was also equipped.
    - Note: This has been a pesky, but uncommon issue for a while, so I completely rewrote all of the code to be more efficient and less problematic. Let me know if you still have any issues.
  • Fixed a bug that would show the Scouting Drone when the Drone Cloner copied the Repair Drone, and vice versa.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1512481
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link