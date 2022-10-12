- Fixed an issue that could cause the Dronerang to get stuck, unable to attack, usually when the Drone Cloner was also equipped.
- Note: This has been a pesky, but uncommon issue for a while, so I completely rewrote all of the code to be more efficient and less problematic. Let me know if you still have any issues.
- Fixed a bug that would show the Scouting Drone when the Drone Cloner copied the Repair Drone, and vice versa.
Gunlocked update for 12 October 2022
Hotfix v.0.85c
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update