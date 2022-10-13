Superpower 3 Release Notes - 13.10.2022

== Build 9709082, version 1.0.1 ==
Optimizations
- removed most logs from client
Behavior
- correction - mBudget.mInTrade for taxes of private sector (exports and imports)
- correction - smaller effect of taxes on sector productivity and employee mobility
- correction - smaller effect of having a sector illegal on productivity
- AI reactions delayed and progressive
- Made AI decision time quicker
UI
- The refresh of some texture arrays wasn't done in certain contexts, giving a blank texture
- unit texture in the marketplace weren't being updated in some contexts
- fixed placeholder icon encountered after clicking on the unit icon during the session
- Bugfix Couldn't click on the MilitaryButton of MainControls when the cursor was on the 2/3 right of the button
- Reduce the size of background blur of MainControls so it's not above the Minimap
- Having over 100k units in simple group only shows 100/Fixed
- default key bindings not set/Fixed
- Modified windows restore when changing language
- Fixed some cases that were showing main menu instead of loading screen
- Typo in characters' names/Fixed
- The borders of regions and countries are visible in the selection and thematic maps
- Popup Trade has been adjusted to fit within the Economy Window
- No more black thematic map when we call the nuclearRange thematic map until we select a country
Scenarios
- Removed an objective from China in the WWIII scenario
Stability
- fixed crash on some computers when the initialization process wasn't done in order
- fixed crash on delete of character
- Closes game on improperly modified or corrupted data files
- Crashfix after return to main menu in GResearchProgressButtons
- Crashfix - Better synchronization handling on high latency connections
- Crashfix when unable to create profile directory
- Fixed a bug where regions would have more border regions than indented in data
- Fixed a bug where autosave wouldn't show in the "Continue saved game" menu.
- Added AutoSave on quit.
== Build 9676588 ==
Optimizations
- Increased processing CPU allocated to server by up to 20%
Behavior
- Modified reactions when doing a peaceful annexation
- Changed ControllingCountryID to PoliticalID
UI
- Nuclear ranges was displayed incorrectly
- Game Manual link in main menu points to correct URL
- visual revision of thematic maps component
- Adjusted the size and position of the option buttons because the play / pause buttons were pixelated
