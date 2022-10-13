 Skip to content

SuperPower 3 update for 13 October 2022

Superpower 3 Release Notes - 13.10.2022

== Build 9709082, version 1.0.1 ==

Optimizations

  • removed most logs from client

Behavior

  • correction - mBudget.mInTrade for taxes of private sector (exports and imports)
  • correction - smaller effect of taxes on sector productivity and employee mobility
  • correction - smaller effect of having a sector illegal on productivity
  • AI reactions delayed and progressive
  • Made AI decision time quicker

UI

  • The refresh of some texture arrays wasn't done in certain contexts, giving a blank texture
  • unit texture in the marketplace weren't being updated in some contexts
  • fixed placeholder icon encountered after clicking on the unit icon during the session
  • Bugfix Couldn't click on the MilitaryButton of MainControls when the cursor was on the 2/3 right of the button
  • Reduce the size of background blur of MainControls so it's not above the Minimap
  • Having over 100k units in simple group only shows 100/Fixed
  • default key bindings not set/Fixed
  • Modified windows restore when changing language
  • Fixed some cases that were showing main menu instead of loading screen
  • Typo in characters' names/Fixed
  • The borders of regions and countries are visible in the selection and thematic maps
  • Popup Trade has been adjusted to fit within the Economy Window
  • No more black thematic map when we call the nuclearRange thematic map until we select a country

Scenarios

  • Removed an objective from China in the WWIII scenario

Stability

  • fixed crash on some computers when the initialization process wasn't done in order
  • fixed crash on delete of character
  • Closes game on improperly modified or corrupted data files
  • Crashfix after return to main menu in GResearchProgressButtons
  • Crashfix - Better synchronization handling on high latency connections
  • Crashfix when unable to create profile directory
  • Fixed a bug where regions would have more border regions than indented in data
  • Fixed a bug where autosave wouldn't show in the "Continue saved game" menu.
  • Added AutoSave on quit.

== Build 9676588 ==

Optimizations

  • Increased processing CPU allocated to server by up to 20%

Behavior

  • Modified reactions when doing a peaceful annexation
  • Changed ControllingCountryID to PoliticalID

UI

  • Nuclear ranges was displayed incorrectly
  • Game Manual link in main menu points to correct URL
  • visual revision of thematic maps component
  • Adjusted the size and position of the option buttons because the play / pause buttons were pixelated

