Abeyance update for 12 October 2022

Update 0.9.12

  • Greatly improved graphic performance
  • Added options to remove fog and bloom
  • Added English subtitles to cutscenes
  • Fixed some broken animations
  • Improved game balancing
  • Improved some parts of the UI

