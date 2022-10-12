- Greatly improved graphic performance
- Added options to remove fog and bloom
- Added English subtitles to cutscenes
- Fixed some broken animations
- Improved game balancing
- Improved some parts of the UI
Abeyance update for 12 October 2022
Update 0.9.12
Patchnotes via Steam Community
