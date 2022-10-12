Dota 2 update for 12 October 2022
ClientVersion 5486
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
General
- Updated localization files for English, Korean, Russian, and Simplified Chinese
Cosmetics
- Removed Economy Item: Sylar Talent Voice Line - International 2022
- New Economy Item: Battle Pass 2022 - 120 Battle Pass Levels
- New Economy Item: The International 2022 Battle Level Bundle
- New Economy Item: KJ Talent Sticker - TI 2022
- New Economy Item: KJ Talent Voice Line - International 2022
- New Economy Item: Team Secret Card Pack - The International 2022
- New Economy Item: Team Liquid Card Pack - The International 2022
English Localization
- DOTA_CacheTreasure_MissingCompendium_BattlePass2022:
- DOTA_BattlePass2022_Schedule_TIPointsSale_Heading:
- DOTA_BattlePass2022_Schedule_TIPointsSale_SubTitle:
- DOTA_BattlePass2022_Schedule_TIPointsSale_Description:
- DOTA_BattlePass2022_Schedule_TIPointsSale_ActionLabel:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Dota 2 Content Depot 373301
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Win64 Depot 373303
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Mac Depot 373304
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Linux Depot 373306
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Workshop tools Depot 381450
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Content 5 Depot 381454
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Content 6 Depot 381455
- Loading history…
Extra notes