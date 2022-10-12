 Skip to content

Dota 2 update for 12 October 2022

ClientVersion 5486

Build 9709025 · Last edited by Wendy

There are no official patch notes available for this build.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for English, Korean, Russian, and Simplified Chinese

Cosmetics

  • Removed Economy Item: Sylar Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Battle Pass 2022 - 120 Battle Pass Levels
  • New Economy Item: The International 2022 Battle Level Bundle
  • New Economy Item: KJ Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: KJ Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Team Secret Card Pack - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Team Liquid Card Pack - The International 2022

English Localization

  • DOTA_CacheTreasure_MissingCompendium_BattlePass2022: You must own the 2022 Battle Pass in order to purchase this item.
  • DOTA_BattlePass2022_Schedule_TIPointsSale_Heading: Bundle Sale!
  • DOTA_BattlePass2022_Schedule_TIPointsSale_SubTitle: The International 2022
  • DOTA_BattlePass2022_Schedule_TIPointsSale_Description: <b>Single-use offer, 75% savings!<br/>Available Oct 12-30</b><br/>- 120 Battle Pass levels<br/>- 9 Immortal I Treasures<br/>- 6 Immortal II Treasures<br/>- 6 Collection Treasures<br/>- 6 Ageless Heirlooms Treasures
  • DOTA_BattlePass2022_Schedule_TIPointsSale_ActionLabel: Purchase {s:item_price}

Changed files in this update

