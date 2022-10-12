 Skip to content

Forest Grove Playtest update for 12 October 2022

Updates for v0.9.67

Hello!

This version addresses the following:

  • Fixed ladder description;
  • Fixed notebook not showing correct floor completeness after loading game;
  • Fixed zooey in secret room not being visible on loaded game;
  • Fixed max's will to not have real institutions;
  • Fixed back of prescription missing;
  • Fixed ordering of items in will;
  • Fixed text overlapping in physical evidence board pop-up;
  • Fixed room objects blinking out before doors close;
  • Removed crouching functionality;
  • Updated crouch trigger to be the only place to trigger a crouch;
  • Fixed loading a save with secret key investigated but not being able to open secret door;
  • Fixed osteo tablet branding in kitchen area;
  • Fixed vintage radio branding;
  • Fixed master volume issues when loading a game;
  • Updated audio fragment UI to use the left stick with with a controller;
  • Updated steam achievement for read between the lines to work in different languages;
  • Fixed other steam achievements not showing up;
  • Fixed not being able to continue a save file after completing game;
  • Fixed mary phone inactive object errors;
  • Updated pot to be accessible in kitchen;

Thanks for playing!

Larry

