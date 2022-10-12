Updates for v0.9.67

Hello!
This version addresses the following:
- Fixed ladder description;
- Fixed notebook not showing correct floor completeness after loading game;
- Fixed zooey in secret room not being visible on loaded game;
- Fixed max's will to not have real institutions;
- Fixed back of prescription missing;
- Fixed ordering of items in will;
- Fixed text overlapping in physical evidence board pop-up;
- Fixed room objects blinking out before doors close;
- Removed crouching functionality;
- Updated crouch trigger to be the only place to trigger a crouch;
- Fixed loading a save with secret key investigated but not being able to open secret door;
- Fixed osteo tablet branding in kitchen area;
- Fixed vintage radio branding;
- Fixed master volume issues when loading a game;
- Updated audio fragment UI to use the left stick with with a controller;
- Updated steam achievement for read between the lines to work in different languages;
- Fixed other steam achievements not showing up;
- Fixed not being able to continue a save file after completing game;
- Fixed mary phone inactive object errors;
- Updated pot to be accessible in kitchen;
Thanks for playing!
Larry
Changed files in this update