Pixel Cup Soccer - Ultimate Edition update for 14 October 2022

New Update! - Super Shots! Workshop!

UPDATE HIGHLIGHTS:

EXTENDED PROFILE FEATURES AND STEAM WORKSHOP INCLUDED
  • Implemented the Steam Workshop functionalities within the game.
  • Implemented the Steam Badges, Trading Cards, Emoticons, and Backgrounds collectibles.
GAMEPLAY IMPROVEMENTS
  • Four different Super Shots. When a red star is on the player, press (SKILL) to shoot!
  • Added a white star indicator for Sprinting.
  • Added a yellow star indicator for the manual skills (overhead kick, dribble, scissor kick, etc.).
  • Added new animations for the goalkeeper in matches and in penalty kicks.
  • The goalkeeper kick has more height, to allow for more aerial battles.
  • Improved goalkeeper position when there is a close opponent with the ball.
  • Camera movement improvement to better follows the action.
  • Change in controls: PCS Style and Tradicional style are more similar now.
  • Added the option to control the direction of the Change Player action using the right stick/analog.
  • Curved kick/Crossing Skill: The ball can be curved holding the left trigger while moving the directional control.
  • Changing tactics or attitude is now performed with the D-pad/arrows in your joystick.
  • Added a more realistic player-body collision with the ball.
  • The match tutorial hint stays on the screen for some seconds.
  • Super shot skill.
  • Resolved a bug preventing the game from continuing in extremely rare situations.
  • Improved the ball collision with poles.
  • EuroChamps League.
  • Matches are now 3 minutes by default.
  • Particle effects improvements.
  • Added a small movement on the ball on a throw-in.
  • Audio improvements on collision with poles.
  • Goalkeepers now don´t crouch to grab the ball if outside the area or very near the border.
  • Bugfixes.
UI/UX IMPROVEMENTS:
  • Controls help screen update.
  • The radar/mini-map will display which player has the Super Shot skill available. Better ball readability.
  • Improvements on the career mode intro.
  • Fixes in font readability.
  • Violet bars to highlight the player´s team in league screens.
  • Hint sound.
  • Texts corrections.
  • Slider menu navigation can be cyclic.
  • Improved the first-time user experience for casual players.
  • Changed the career mode creation screens to save all the info if advancing or going back, avoiding accidental deletion.
  • Added an option to toggle ON/OFF Super Shots.
  • Now the club's bus uses the club's colors.
  • Now the club's kit matches the club's colors when creating a new career save game.
  • If you try to assign a jersey number that has already been taken, these two players will exchange jersey numbers now.
  • Video volume is now tied to the FX Volume setting and no longer the Music volume setting.
  • Fixed the placement of some food carts on stadium backgrounds.
  • Fixed the pairing of right parentheses and period on the PixelArt font used.
  • The "Choose Difficulty" intro screen will now allow you to return from the Custom menu and select one of the pre-arranged profiles.
  • Hall of Fame will display transparent cups or achievements for those you have not collected.
  • Unified the Friendly Match icons.
  • Unified the cups/trophies sizes.
  • Fixed animations for the Team Overview screen.
  • The career intro and board screen will now fade to black when finished.
  • The slider will now cycle from the last button to the first and vice versa.
  • Unified the order in which tournaments are displayed through different screens.
  • Set the UI speed to level 2 by default.
  • Unified language in many buttons throughout the game.
  • Unified the timing for the board's laughs.
  • Added tournament names at the Standings screen.
  • Formations now display a generic icon and the formation name at the button. The description is displayed at the bottom of the screen.
  • Ads in the field for important tournaments.
  • Fixes in some animations.
  • Tons of polishing details and bug fixes.
DISCLAIMERS:
  • As we've mentioned before, WE DO NOT OVERWRITE your custom teams, therefore if you want to use Batovi's team design, you must use the Reset Teams Database option, under Gameplay Settings.
  • The import team options will overwrite your existing team when successful.

