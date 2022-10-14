New Update! - Super Shots! Workshop!

UPDATE HIGHLIGHTS:
EXTENDED PROFILE FEATURES AND STEAM WORKSHOP INCLUDED
- Implemented the Steam Workshop functionalities within the game.
- Implemented the Steam Badges, Trading Cards, Emoticons, and Backgrounds collectibles.
GAMEPLAY IMPROVEMENTS
- Four different Super Shots. When a red star is on the player, press (SKILL) to shoot!
- Added a white star indicator for Sprinting.
- Added a yellow star indicator for the manual skills (overhead kick, dribble, scissor kick, etc.).
- Added new animations for the goalkeeper in matches and in penalty kicks.
- The goalkeeper kick has more height, to allow for more aerial battles.
- Improved goalkeeper position when there is a close opponent with the ball.
- Camera movement improvement to better follows the action.
- Change in controls: PCS Style and Tradicional style are more similar now.
- Added the option to control the direction of the Change Player action using the right stick/analog.
- Curved kick/Crossing Skill: The ball can be curved holding the left trigger while moving the directional control.
- Changing tactics or attitude is now performed with the D-pad/arrows in your joystick.
- Added a more realistic player-body collision with the ball.
- The match tutorial hint stays on the screen for some seconds.
- Super shot skill.
- Resolved a bug preventing the game from continuing in extremely rare situations.
- Improved the ball collision with poles.
- EuroChamps League.
- Matches are now 3 minutes by default.
- Particle effects improvements.
- Added a small movement on the ball on a throw-in.
- Audio improvements on collision with poles.
- Goalkeepers now don´t crouch to grab the ball if outside the area or very near the border.
- Bugfixes.
UI/UX IMPROVEMENTS:
- Controls help screen update.
- The radar/mini-map will display which player has the Super Shot skill available. Better ball readability.
- Improvements on the career mode intro.
- Fixes in font readability.
- Violet bars to highlight the player´s team in league screens.
- Hint sound.
- Texts corrections.
- Slider menu navigation can be cyclic.
- Improved the first-time user experience for casual players.
- Changed the career mode creation screens to save all the info if advancing or going back, avoiding accidental deletion.
- Added an option to toggle ON/OFF Super Shots.
- Now the club's bus uses the club's colors.
- Now the club's kit matches the club's colors when creating a new career save game.
- If you try to assign a jersey number that has already been taken, these two players will exchange jersey numbers now.
- Video volume is now tied to the FX Volume setting and no longer the Music volume setting.
- Fixed the placement of some food carts on stadium backgrounds.
- Fixed the pairing of right parentheses and period on the PixelArt font used.
- The "Choose Difficulty" intro screen will now allow you to return from the Custom menu and select one of the pre-arranged profiles.
- Hall of Fame will display transparent cups or achievements for those you have not collected.
- Unified the Friendly Match icons.
- Unified the cups/trophies sizes.
- Fixed animations for the Team Overview screen.
- The career intro and board screen will now fade to black when finished.
- The slider will now cycle from the last button to the first and vice versa.
- Unified the order in which tournaments are displayed through different screens.
- Set the UI speed to level 2 by default.
- Unified language in many buttons throughout the game.
- Unified the timing for the board's laughs.
- Added tournament names at the Standings screen.
- Formations now display a generic icon and the formation name at the button. The description is displayed at the bottom of the screen.
- Ads in the field for important tournaments.
- Fixes in some animations.
- Tons of polishing details and bug fixes.
DISCLAIMERS:
- As we've mentioned before, WE DO NOT OVERWRITE your custom teams, therefore if you want to use Batovi's team design, you must use the Reset Teams Database option, under Gameplay Settings.
- The import team options will overwrite your existing team when successful.
