Valkyrie Champions update for 12 October 2022

Launch patch!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v 0.007 (Early Access Launch)

  • All Beta game save data removed
  • Gold and EXP Items vacuum towards you on Victory
  • Complete overhaul of damage formula to allow for better progression
  • EXP re-balanced
  • Multiplayer EXP desync bug fixed (hopefully)
  • Medal times tweaked
  • Password Protected Lobbies
  • ZQSD support (for Azerty keyboards)
  • First phase in every mission has reduced Enemy HP to help get player started on the mission
  • Revive recovers all HP instead of half
  • Revive time reduced from 15 seconds to 12 seconds
  • AI Variations for some bosses
  • Small AI Variations for some monsters
  • Health item drop quantity nerfed
  • Pausing at end of mission softlock fix
  • Artwork added for 4th Valkyrie
  • Items no longer spawn on-top of level boundaries
  • "MP" text changed to "Power"
  • Hungarian Localization improved

Changed files in this update


  
