Launch patch!

v 0.007 (Early Access Launch)
- All Beta game save data removed
- Gold and EXP Items vacuum towards you on Victory
- Complete overhaul of damage formula to allow for better progression
- EXP re-balanced
- Multiplayer EXP desync bug fixed (hopefully)
- Medal times tweaked
- Password Protected Lobbies
- ZQSD support (for Azerty keyboards)
- First phase in every mission has reduced Enemy HP to help get player started on the mission
- Revive recovers all HP instead of half
- Revive time reduced from 15 seconds to 12 seconds
- AI Variations for some bosses
- Small AI Variations for some monsters
- Health item drop quantity nerfed
- Pausing at end of mission softlock fix
- Artwork added for 4th Valkyrie
- Items no longer spawn on-top of level boundaries
- "MP" text changed to "Power"
- Hungarian Localization improved
Changed files in this update