Update Notes for v0.961

Patch Notes for v0.961 (12th October 2022)
- Fixed several hangs & crashes
- Added "Clock Display" options (12hr or 24hr time)
- Pets are now less needy
- Friends are now slightly less strict about arriving on time to their events
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Patch Notes for v0.961 (12th October 2022)
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update