Little Lives update for 12 October 2022

Update Notes for v0.961

Build 9708347

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes for v0.961 (12th October 2022)

  • Fixed several hangs & crashes
  • Added "Clock Display" options (12hr or 24hr time)
  • Pets are now less needy
  • Friends are now slightly less strict about arriving on time to their events

Changed files in this update

