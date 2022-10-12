Hotfix v354.39911

Fixes some issues present after the last patch:
- Fixed issues with spawning as Assault class
- Fixed challenge progression showing 0 while the challenge is already completed
- Fixed some Post Processing options resetting or not working
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Fixes some issues present after the last patch:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update