Isonzo update for 12 October 2022

Hotfix v354.39911

Share · View all patches · Build 9708093 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes some issues present after the last patch:

  • Fixed issues with spawning as Assault class
  • Fixed challenge progression showing 0 while the challenge is already completed
  • Fixed some Post Processing options resetting or not working

Changed files in this update

Isonzo Content Depot 1556791
  • Loading history…
Depot 1556794
  • Loading history…
