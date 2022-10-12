 Skip to content

Deadwater Saloon update for 12 October 2022

October 12th, 2022 - Update

Small update.

  • Slight decrease in chance of bounty scenario triggering.
  • For previous saves where the sheriff is also the bounty, this bounty will be removed.
  • Fixed several broken achievements (over $5,000 in cash, maximum suspicion).

More to come.

