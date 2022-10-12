October 12th, 2022 - Update

Small update.
- Slight decrease in chance of bounty scenario triggering.
- For previous saves where the sheriff is also the bounty, this bounty will be removed.
- Fixed several broken achievements (over $5,000 in cash, maximum suspicion).
More to come.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Small update.
More to come.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update