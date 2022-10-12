Hotfix V0.4.3.1 is now LIVE!

- Reworked the monster spawners in the tutorial, from not spawning or causing falling through voxel or showing up invis.
- White Screen at intro for new characters has been fixed.
- Tutorial shard quest can now be completed.
- Updated the Crystal Town a bit
