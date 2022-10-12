 Skip to content

Isles of Etherion update for 12 October 2022

Hotfix V0.4.3.1 is now LIVE!

  • Reworked the monster spawners in the tutorial, from not spawning or causing falling through voxel or showing up invis.
  • White Screen at intro for new characters has been fixed.
  • Tutorial shard quest can now be completed.
  • Updated the Crystal Town a bit

