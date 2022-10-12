Spooky Hot Fix!

Thanks for your feedback and patience!
Items here were being a bit too spooky.
- Fixed Ghost Cap from re-rolling boss doors causing a soft lock.
- Fixed Witch Cap from deleting your parts after purchasing it and attaching it from the shop.
- Fixed upgrades causing caps with attach effects to fire off. (Ghost cap re-rolling during upgrades)
- Fixed an issue where the client cannot grab pickups in treasury rooms.
- Fixed an issue where pickups shared and then purchased by server can't be picked up by the client.
- Improved matchmaking timer related to waiting for players to join. Should improve actually getting into a match after the connection is established.
Changed files in this update