MOTHERGUNSHIP: FORGE update for 12 October 2022

Spooky Hot Fix!

Build 9707570

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks for your feedback and patience!

Items here were being a bit too spooky.

  • Fixed Ghost Cap from re-rolling boss doors causing a soft lock.
  • Fixed Witch Cap from deleting your parts after purchasing it and attaching it from the shop.
  • Fixed upgrades causing caps with attach effects to fire off. (Ghost cap re-rolling during upgrades)
  • Fixed an issue where the client cannot grab pickups in treasury rooms.
  • Fixed an issue where pickups shared and then purchased by server can't be picked up by the client.
  • Improved matchmaking timer related to waiting for players to join. Should improve actually getting into a match after the connection is established.

