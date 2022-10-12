 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Graffiti Battle update for 12 October 2022

Early Access Patch 1.2.4

Share · View all patches · Build 9707507 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Updated the writer store.

  • Updated the convenience store.

  • Graffiti Taggs are now painted in the color of the spraypaint.

  • Updated default styles.

  • Added two new characters.

  • Added notifications for spraying.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1935851
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link