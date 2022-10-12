-
Updated the writer store.
Updated the convenience store.
Graffiti Taggs are now painted in the color of the spraypaint.
Updated default styles.
Added two new characters.
Added notifications for spraying.
Graffiti Battle update for 12 October 2022
Early Access Patch 1.2.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
