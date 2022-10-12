 Skip to content

Chasm: The Rift update for 12 October 2022

Patch #1 (Oct 12, 2022)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • DirectX11 set as a default renderer due to observed issues with Vulkan on old hardware
  • the game now generates chasm_confing.txt upon its launch
  • improvements to weapons models and their render when invisible
  • improvements to the monster's AI
  • fixes to the game's behavior when changing active display
  • fixed 'Inverted Look' setting
  • several fixes across the levels (blockers, etc.)
  • various stability improvements

