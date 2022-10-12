- DirectX11 set as a default renderer due to observed issues with Vulkan on old hardware
- the game now generates chasm_confing.txt upon its launch
- improvements to weapons models and their render when invisible
- improvements to the monster's AI
- fixes to the game's behavior when changing active display
- fixed 'Inverted Look' setting
- several fixes across the levels (blockers, etc.)
- various stability improvements
Chasm: The Rift update for 12 October 2022
Patch #1 (Oct 12, 2022)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update