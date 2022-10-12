 Skip to content

Digital Diamond Baseball V10 update for 12 October 2022

Minor Update to Support Upcoming 2022 Library

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a very minor update that contains additional contact and pitch count data required for the upcoming release of the 2022 library.

