Hotfix 12.0.4

Commanders,
The latest hot fix has been released.
Fixes:
- Fixed an issue where chat names were not showing in some aspect ratios.
- Fixed a bug where retrieving a location would always fail.
- Fixed standalone builds not getting signed.
- Fixed a bug where you could get disconnected when trying to start Operations Buffs that are on cooldown.
- Fixed an issue with chat names and titles.
- Fixed an issue with displaying rewards when collecting all caches.
- Fixed a missing entry for tier V defense salvaging in the HQ Overview.
Apologies for the inconveniences caused.
Changed files in this update