Operation: New Earth update for 12 October 2022

Hotfix 12.0.4

Hotfix 12.0.4

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Commanders,

The latest hot fix has been released.

Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where chat names were not showing in some aspect ratios.
  • Fixed a bug where retrieving a location would always fail.
  • Fixed standalone builds not getting signed.
  • Fixed a bug where you could get disconnected when trying to start Operations Buffs that are on cooldown.
  • Fixed an issue with chat names and titles.
  • Fixed an issue with displaying rewards when collecting all caches.
  • Fixed a missing entry for tier V defense salvaging in the HQ Overview.

Apologies for the inconveniences caused.

