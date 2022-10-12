 Skip to content

Petrified Playtest update for 12 October 2022

Update Notes for 10/12/2022

  • Fixed a bug where if a player changed their appearance in a room before someone else joined, joining players would not see those changes.
  • Fixed a bug with waiting room menus overlapping the pause menu at times.
  • Fixed issue with bookshelves immediately resetting after just being interacted with.
  • Fixed issue with energy meter throwing errors.
  • Lowered input and interact spam times a bit to help speed up some looting.
  • Fixed bug where if you dropped a consumable but still had some in your inventory you couldn't pick that item back up if your inventory was full.

