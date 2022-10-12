 Skip to content

Again and Again update for 12 October 2022

Multiple-Language

English:
Turkish language support has been added to the game.

We continue to work on other languages.

Turkish:
Oyuna Türkçe dil desteği eklendi.

Diğer diller üzerinde çalışmaya devam ediyoruz.

