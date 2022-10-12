Multiple-Language

English:
Turkish language support has been added to the game.
We continue to work on other languages.
Turkish:
Oyuna Türkçe dil desteği eklendi.
Diğer diller üzerinde çalışmaya devam ediyoruz.
Changed files in this update