Nonno Lorenzo update for 12 October 2022

Patch 1.0.8

Patch 1.0.8 · Build 9706679

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Link to discord server

Patch Notes:

Additions:

  • Added a shadow distance slider to settings.

Minor Improvements:

  • Corrected combat quest spelling mistakes.
  • Updated ocean and river shader.

Bug Fixes:

  • Added Brown Olives to a certain areas loot table.
  • Fixed issue where pizza delivery quests always required one item.
  • Fixed issue where pizza was being cooked even though game was paused.
  • Fixed issue where your coins was reset to 0 when reloading a save without exiting the game.
  • Fixed issue where your plantopedia was reset when reloading a save without exiting the game.
  • Fixed graphical errors in the cave.

