Patch 1.0.8

Patch Notes:
Additions:
- Added a shadow distance slider to settings.
Minor Improvements:
- Corrected combat quest spelling mistakes.
- Updated ocean and river shader.
Bug Fixes:
- Added Brown Olives to a certain areas loot table.
- Fixed issue where pizza delivery quests always required one item.
- Fixed issue where pizza was being cooked even though game was paused.
- Fixed issue where your coins was reset to 0 when reloading a save without exiting the game.
- Fixed issue where your plantopedia was reset when reloading a save without exiting the game.
- Fixed graphical errors in the cave.
Changed files in this update