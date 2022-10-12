 Skip to content

Flight Of Nova update for 12 October 2022

[build 760.017] - Hotfix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added - Missing landed ship at Triana 163 needed to finish the long haul mission: “The station Christos has a container of faulty comm circuits…”

Changed files in this update

Flight Of Nova Content Depot 1069191
