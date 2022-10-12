Hotfix-v0.1-48897

Bugfixes:
- Fix crash when going to pause menu and return to title directly after cutscene ends or after using portal before the hud is showing.
- Press Q or R during opening cutscene causing a weird game angle view
- Fix Place explosive on mine and directly use rope causing crash
- Fix Place explosive while diving save game and try loading the save file causing crash
- Fix crash by pressing middle click during cutscene.
- Fix game may crash when letting animals out of coop and barn.
- Fixing balap karung crash
- Fixing crash during swimming mini-game
- Attempt to fix crash when opening mail with rewards
Localization:
- Addresses various localization issues.
Balancing:
- Increase the salon price to $500
- Honey prices are nerfed, and bee house crafting requirement increased to -> 15 bronze ore & 50 Woods
