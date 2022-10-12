 Skip to content

Foretales update for 12 October 2022

v1.2.4232

Share · View all patches · Build 9705871 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Major:

  • Added new SFXs.
  • Fixed a bug where it was possible to lock the game when the player is forced to select a region.
  • Fixed a possible soft lock in the Strike Leader mission if you used the Determined Miner in a fight instead of convincing Karst with him.

Minor:

  • Fixed a weird dialogue for the Artifact Trader in the Sacred Temple appearing in the center of the board.
  • Added other obvious options to trigger the event "Trial by combat"

Known issues:

  • Some visual glitches on some AMD Radeon graphic cards.

