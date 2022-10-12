Major:
- Added new SFXs.
- Fixed a bug where it was possible to lock the game when the player is forced to select a region.
- Fixed a possible soft lock in the Strike Leader mission if you used the Determined Miner in a fight instead of convincing Karst with him.
Minor:
- Fixed a weird dialogue for the Artifact Trader in the Sacred Temple appearing in the center of the board.
- Added other obvious options to trigger the event "Trial by combat"
Known issues:
- Some visual glitches on some AMD Radeon graphic cards.
