We’re excited to announce that our new DirectX 12 Ultimate Benchmark 3DMark Speed Way is now available on Steam. 3DMark Speed Way is sponsored by Lenovo Legion.

3DMark Speed Way is a new GPU benchmark that showcases the graphics technology that will power the next generation of gaming experiences.

Developed with input from AMD, Intel, NVIDIA, and other leading technology companies, Speed Way is an ideal benchmark for comparing the DirectX 12 Ultimate performance of the latest graphics cards.

DirectX 12 Ultimate is the next generation for gaming graphics. It adds powerful new capabilities to

DirectX 12, helping game developers improve visual quality, boost frame rates, reduce loading times, and create vast, detailed worlds.

3DMark Speed Way’s engine is assembled to demonstrate what the latest DirectX API brings to ray-traced gaming, using DirectX Raytracing tier 1.1 for real-time global illumination and real-time raytraced reflections, coupled with new performance optimizations like Mesh Shaders.

VS. Mode

The new VS. mode lets you see and compare how your PC is performing during a Speed Way benchmark run. Add another Speed Way result for comparison and benchmark against friends, 3DMark Hall of Famers, or community members with the latest gaming hardware.



Interactive Mode

Freely explore the Speed Way scene in interactive mode. You can adjust camera focus settings, change the lighting settings, and use the built-in capture tool to compare how the latest ray tracing techniques affect visuals.



3DMark Speed Way is Available now on Steam

From October 12 onward, Speed Way will be included in the price when you buy 3DMark on Steam.

Since we released Time Spy in 2016, 3DMark users have enjoyed many free updates, including the 3DMark CPU Profile, 3DMark Wild Life, and multiple tests demonstrating new DirectX features. With the addition of Speed Way, the price of 3DMark on Steam has gone up from $29.99 to $34.99.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/223850/3DMark/

3DMark Speed Way Upgrade, USD $4.99

If you already own 3DMark on Steam, you can unlock Speed Way by purchasing the Speed Way upgrade DLC for USD $4.99. You can read more about 3DMark updates and upgrades here.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2019730/3DMark_Speed_Way_upgrade/

Changes when adding 3DMark standalone licenses to Steam.

Due to a Steam policy change, standalone 3DMark Advanced edition licenses purchased after October 12, 2022, and 3DMark Speed Way upgrade licenses cannot be added to your Steam account.

For more information, please read this article on the UL Solutions website.

What’s new in 3DMark 2.24.7509

This supports the launch of the new 3DMark Speed Way benchmark for 3DMark on Steam.

New

Speed Way Benchmark

Fixed