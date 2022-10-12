 Skip to content

Rank: Warmaster update for 12 October 2022

Patch Notes for Alpha 0.8.11.4054

Build 9705665

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Steam Overlay now fully operational. (ie. Shift-Tab)
  • Invites via the Steam Overlay works even if they don't have te game started yet.
  • Steam Achievements are now implemented. Only one achievable, but more are coming.
  • Fixed issue with game reset and there are missiles or pulses, it cleans them up properly.
  • Updated Credits
  • Various Fixes

