- Steam Overlay now fully operational. (ie. Shift-Tab)
- Invites via the Steam Overlay works even if they don't have te game started yet.
- Steam Achievements are now implemented. Only one achievable, but more are coming.
- Fixed issue with game reset and there are missiles or pulses, it cleans them up properly.
- Updated Credits
- Various Fixes
Rank: Warmaster update for 12 October 2022
Patch Notes for Alpha 0.8.11.4054
Patchnotes via Steam Community
